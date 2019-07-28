Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering new options on cafeteria menus this year, including some limited time items that will be available exclusively on holidays or during the fall semester.
New year-round items include chopped salads, gourmet burgers, deep dish and French bread pizzas, cafe chicken minis on Parker House rolls, stuffed pasta shells, baked chicken wings and a lemongrass Thai bowl.
Three limited time or a la carte options are available to high school students only, including iced coffee (sold year-round), pumpkin spice smoothies (during fall semester) and strawberry shortcake (sold on Valentines Day).
Cereal milk pudding will be offered to all students Sept. 25 on World School Milk Day.
Prices are unchanged from last school year. Students and parents can look at menus using the Nutrislice app or at www.gwinnett.nutrislice.com.
There are 134 GCPS cafeterias that offer breakfast and lunch daily. GCPS officials reported the school district served 20,151,180 student lunches and 10,500,095 breakfasts and its cafeterias reported an average 99.3 health rating.
GCPS received approximately $40,000 in grant rewards during the 2018-19 school year to expand breakfast in classrooms and $100,000 for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program in three schools.
Students are served a balanced diet with produce through Gwinnett’s Farm to School program which has been in place since the 2010-11 school year. The school system reported during the 2018-19 school year, the school system sold 9.7 million servings of regionally grown produce. GCPS cafeterias sold 1.7 million servings of Georgia Grown produce, including 12,528 pounds of Georgia-grown strawberries and 960 Georgia-grown pumpkins to make spice pumpkin bars.