Want to have a say in the county's school curriculum? Gwinnett County Public Schools will open up its curriculum for a review for a little more than two weeks.

The district has invited community members and GCPS staff members to review curriculum of 126 courses from Thursday to Oct. 15. Interested participants can review proposed Academic Knowledge and Skills, or AKS online and provide feedback on new AKS that have been developed to align the curriculum with the Georgia Standards of Excellence and Georgia Performance Standards.

Feedback is submitted via the AKS survey on GCPS' website. Reviewers feedback on proposed AKS information should include a file name, grade level, AKS number, comment about course in general or suggestions for changing specific AKS accompanied with rationale for suggested change.

This review differs from the instructional resources review, which opens up the school system for input on which print or digital resources the county uses.

The GEMS Oversight Committee, a group of community and school system representatives selected to review the curriculum — will review the suggestions and curriculum director comments before making recommendations to CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks. Final recommendations are delivered to the Gwinnett County Board of Education for their consideration and adoption.

This year’s review addresses the following courses:

CTE - 40 Total

Foundations of Business Administration

Foundations of Business Management

Foundations of Investing and Finance

Family and Consumer Science - Sixth Grade

Family and Consumer Science - Seventh Grade

Family and Consumer Science - Eighth Grade

Basic Skills of Marketing

Exploring Marketing Education

Pathways in Marketing

Healthcare Diagnostics and Support Services

Healthcare IT and Biotechnology

Therapeutic Services and Applied Anatomy

Automotive Technologies 1

Automotive Technologies 2

Automotive Technologies 3

Automotive Technologies 4

Automotive Technologies 5

Automotive Technologies 6

Introduction to International Business

Global Awareness and Cultural Competency

International Business Concepts

Automotive Service Technology Internship

Automotive Service Technology Internship II

Automotive Service Technology Internship III

Engineering and Technology – 6

Engineering and Technology – 7

Engineering and Technology – 8

Law and Public Safety 6

Law and Public Safety 7

Law and Public Safety 8

JROTC Army Leadership Education 6

JROTC Army Leadership Education 7

Emergency Medical Technician

Electrical I

Logistics Fundamentals

Logistics Operations

Materials Management

Essentials of Dental Science

Dental Science II

Foreign Language – 24 Total

DLI Advanced Language and Literacy 6th

Grade

DLI Culture and History 6th Grade

DLI Culture and History 7th Grade

DLI Culture and History 8th Grade

DLI Media Literacy 6th Grade

DLI Media Literacy 7th Grade

DLI Media Literacy 8th Grade

Spanish for Native Speakers Level 1

Spanish for Native Speakers Level 2

Spanish for Native Speakers Level 3

Portuguese / Kindergarten

Portuguese / Grade 1

Portuguese / Grade 2

Portuguese / Grade 3

Portuguese / Grade 4

Portuguese / Grade 5

Portuguese / Grade 6

Portuguese / Grade 7

Portuguese / Grade 8

Portuguese I

Portuguese II

Portuguese III

Portuguese IV

Portuguese V

Health/PE – 45 Total

Advanced Aerobic Dance

Advanced Body Sculpting

Advanced Gymnastics, Stunts, and Tumbling

Advanced Lifetime Sports

Advanced Outdoor Education

Advanced Personal Fitness

Advanced Physical Conditioning

Advanced Recreational Games

Advanced Rhythmic and Dance

Advanced Team Sports

Advanced Track and Field

Advanced Weight Training

Body Sculpting

General Physical Education I

General Physical Education II

General Physical Education III

General Physical Education IV

Intermediate Aerobic Dance

Intermediate Gymnastics, Stunts, and

Tumbling

Intermediate Lifetime Sports

Intermediate Outdoor Education

Intermediate Recreational Games

Intermediate Rhythmic and Dance

Intermediate Team Sports

Intermediate Track and Field

Introductory Rhythmic and Dance

Introductory Aerobic Dance

Introductory Gymnastics, Stunts, and

Tumbling

Introductory Lifetime Sports

Introductory Outdoor Education

Introductory Recreational Games

Introductory Team Sports

Introductory Track and Field

Personal Fitness

Physical Conditioning

Physical Education 1

Physical Education 2

Physical Education 3

Physical Education 4

Physical Education 5

Physical Education 6

Physical Education 7

Physical Education 8

Physical Education K

Weight Training

Language Arts – 10 Total

Journalism I

Language Arts - K

Language Arts - 1

Language Arts - 2

Language Arts - 3

Language Arts - 4

Language Arts - 5

Language Arts - 6

Language Arts - 7

Language Arts – 8

Language Arts: Media – Total 1

Library Science I – IV

Mathematics- 4 Total

Geometry

Geometry Strategies

8th Grade Algebra

Applications of Linear Algebra in Computer Science

Science – 1 Total

Science – K

Social Studies – 1 Total

Social Studies – K