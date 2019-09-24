Want to have a say in the county's school curriculum? Gwinnett County Public Schools will open up its curriculum for a review for a little more than two weeks.
The district has invited community members and GCPS staff members to review curriculum of 126 courses from Thursday to Oct. 15. Interested participants can review proposed Academic Knowledge and Skills, or AKS online and provide feedback on new AKS that have been developed to align the curriculum with the Georgia Standards of Excellence and Georgia Performance Standards.
Feedback is submitted via the AKS survey on GCPS' website. Reviewers feedback on proposed AKS information should include a file name, grade level, AKS number, comment about course in general or suggestions for changing specific AKS accompanied with rationale for suggested change.
This review differs from the instructional resources review, which opens up the school system for input on which print or digital resources the county uses.
The GEMS Oversight Committee, a group of community and school system representatives selected to review the curriculum — will review the suggestions and curriculum director comments before making recommendations to CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks. Final recommendations are delivered to the Gwinnett County Board of Education for their consideration and adoption.
This year’s review addresses the following courses:
