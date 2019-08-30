The Gwinnett Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named a Gwinnett County Public Schools employee one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia for her work in the school system's Community-Based Mentoring Program for Hispanic students.
Nury Crawford will be recognized along with her 49 other colleagues on Sept. 4 at a luncheon at the Infinity Room at SunTrust Park.
Crawford, who was selected from a pool of more than 450 applicants.
“This honor is a reflection of the hard work and effort I put in to lead our Hispanic Mentoring Priority," Crawford said in a statement. "I promote, engage, and share our program's vision, mission, and goals every time someone invites me into their space. I am proud to spread the word about the district's commitment to and support of Latino students and families.”
Crawford serves as the director of the Hispanic students in GCPS' Office of Academic Support and Mentoring. She launched the Hispanic focus of the district’s Community-Based Mentoring Program in January 2019. She recruits, trains, supports and retains mentors who work with identified Hispanic students in GCPS. Her job has a community engagement element with students and their parents, providing support and resources to help students develop personally, socially and academically.
GCPS has developed its Community-Based Mentoring program in January 2018 to connect caring adults in the community for fourth through 12th graders by providing encouragement and support to promote their success both in and out of school.