Two elementary schools in Gwinnett County have new leaders and two other officials have been picked to fill district-wide administrative officials.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointments of of Brittany Riddick and Molly McAuliffe as the principals of Rosebud and Stripling elementary schools, respectively, on Thursday. Riddick is coming to Rosebud after a stint as an assistant principal at Shiloh Elementary School. McAuliffe is coming to Stripling off a stint as an assistant principal at Harris Elementary School.
Meanwhile, Clay Hunter, who has been serving as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instructional support, has been picked to serve as the interim associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional support. He replaces Jonathan Patterson, who recently left the district to become the superintendent of Fayette County schools.
The fourth appointment was Jenkins Elementary School Principal Michele Smith to be Gwinnett County Public Schools' new executive director of internal resolution and compliance/Title IX coordinator.
Riddick has been with GCPS since 2016, when she came to Shiloh Elementary School. Prior to that, she worked in Clayton County Public Schools from 2004 until 2011 and a teacher in Atlanta Public Schools from 2011 until 2013 and an APS instructional coach from 2013 until she came to GCPS. She holds a bachelor's degree in middle grades math and science education from Western Michigan University; a master's degree in curriculum, instruction and assessment and a specialist's degree in educational technology from Walden University; and an educational leadership certificate from the University of West Georgia.
McAuliffe has been with GCPS since 2003, when she was hired as a teacher at Parkview High School. She served in that role until 2008 and then served as an internship coordinator and instruction lead for partnership program at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology from 2009 until 2014. She was an assistant principal at Peachtree Ridge High School from 2014 until 2017 and then named an assistant principal at Harris Elementary in 2017. She has a bachelor's degree in communications from Virginia Tech University, a master's degree in social science education from the University of Georgia and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.
Smith has spent her entire career in GCPS. She was at Cedar Hill Elementary School from 2001 until 2006 and Dacula Middle School from 2006 until 2010. She then became an administrative intern at Jenkins Elementary School from 2010 until 2011 and then served as an assistant principal at that school from 2011 until 2013, as principal at Suwanee Elementary School from 2013 until 2015, when she came back to Jenkins Elementary as its principal. She has a bachelor's degree in social work from Western Michigan University, a master's degree in social work from Wayne State University, a certificate in middle grades education from Brenau University, a certificate in education leadership from the University of Georgia and a specialist degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from Argosy University.
And, Hunter has been with GCPS for most of the last 20 years. He was a social studies teacher at Norcross High School from 2000 until 2002; an assistant principal at Meadowcreek High School from 2002 until 2005; an assistant principal at McConnel Middle School from 2005 until 2006; principal at Stripling Elementary from 2006 until 2008; principal at South Gwinnett High School from 2008 until 2012; assistant superintendent of school improvement and operations from 2014 until 2018; and assistant superintendent of curriculum and instructional support from November 2018 until Thursday night. He served as the regional K-12 executive director of schools for Atlanta Public Schools from 2012 until 2013 and the deputy chief of schools for Chicago Public Schools in Illinois from 2013 until 2014. Prior to teaching in Gwinnett, he was a teacher at Milton High School in Fulton County Schools from 1995 until 2000.
He was also an adjunct professor at Clark Atlanta University from 2017 until 2018 and an adjunct professor at Thomas University and the University of Georgia in 2018. Hunter has a bachelor's degree in international studies from Morehouse College, a master's degree in social science education from the University of Georgia and a doctorate in educational leadership from Clark Atlanta University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.