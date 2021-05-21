The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved several principal appointments, and one district-level appointment, at its meeting Thursday night.
Memorie Reesman will be the principal at yet-to-open Seckinger High School, Melanie Terris will be the new principal at Ivy Creek Elementary School, Lisa Rhodes will be the new principal at Puckett’s Mill Elementary School and Shanti Howard will be the new principal at Shiloh Middle School.
Meanwhile, Northbrook Middle School principal Keith Thompson has been picked to serve as an assistant superintendent of middle schools.
Reesman will become the first principal at Seckinger — which opens in August 2022 — after having served as the principal at Jones Middle School. She has been with Gwinnett County Public Schools since 1992 and her experience includes: being a seventh-grade teacher at Pinckneyville Middle School from 1992 until 1993; a seventh-grade teacher at Lanier Middle School from 1993 until 1994; a sixth-grade teacher at Lawrenceville Middle School from 1995 until 1996; a sixth-eighth grade teacher at Creekland Middle School from 1996 until 2005; a seventh-grade gifted science teacher at Osborne Middle School from 2005 until 2008; a local school technology coordinator at Creekland Middle from 2008 until 2009; an assistant principal at Norcross High School from 2009 until 2015; an associate principal at Norcross High from 2015 until 2016; and principal at Jones Middle from 20016 until her appointment at Seckinger.
In the middle of that tenure, she was a sixth-grade teacher at Venice Area Middle School in Florida for a year, from 1994 until 1995.
Reesman holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Florida State University, a master’s degree in middle grades, science and social studies from Brenau University and a specialist’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
Terris was previously an assistant principal at Ivy Creek from 2005 until her appointment on Thursday. She has been with GCPS since 1997, having served as an 4th grade teacher at Peachtree Elementary School from 1997 until 2001, a fourth-grade teacher at Fort Daniel Elementary School from 2001 until 2004 and an assistant principal at Level Creek Elementary School from 2004 until 2005.
She was also a teacher in the Alamance-Burlington School System in North Carolina from 1996 until 1997.
Terris holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Appalachian State University, a master’s degree in early childhood education from Brenau University and a specialists degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
Rhodes comes to Puckett's Mill from Pharr Elementary School, where she has been principal since 2017. She worked for Forsyth County schools as a teacher from 1998 until 2002 and has been in Gwinnett County Public Schools since then. She started in GCPS as a teacher at Taylor Elementary School from 2002 until 2007 and served as an administrative intern at Taylor from 2007 until 2008 and then as an assistant principal at the school from 2008 until 2017.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in administration and policy from the University of Georgia and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
Howard comes to Shiloh from the McClure Health Science High School, where she has been an assistant principal since 2020.
She has spent her entire career in GCPS, starting as a teacher at Richards Middle School from 1997 until 2009 and then serving as a gifted education teacher at Coach Middle School from 2009 until 2012 and as an assistant principal at Sweetwater Middle School from 2012 until 2020.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in middle school education from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in middle school education from the University of Georgia, a specialist’s degree in middle school education from the University of Georgia and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Thompson joins the district's central office after having served as Northbrook Middle School's principal since 2014.
He began his education career in Richmond county Schools, where he was a teacher from 1997 until 2005 and an assistant principal from 2005 until 2009. He joined GCPS in 2009 as an assistant principal at GIVE Center West and served in that role until 2011. He then served as an assistant principal at Osborne Middle School from 2011 until 2014.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from Augusta State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cambridge College and a specialist’s degree in curriculum and instruction and doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from Argosy University.
