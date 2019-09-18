Paul Duke STEM High School students will be able to participate in a cyber security dual enrollment program starting during the 2019-20 school year thanks to a partnership between Mercer University, Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta Division.
The program includes courses led by faculty members in Mercer University’s College of Professional Advancement with special presentations by FBI agents. Classes are held each Friday on Mercer’s Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus in Atlanta. The program is one of four in the nation, with others located in Arlington, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Weston, Florida.
“The Mercer University Cybersecurity Dual Enrollment Program provides Paul Duke STEM students with college-level course material and opportunities to explore applications in partnership with the FBI,” Jonathon Wetherington, principal of Paul Duke STEM High, said in a statement. “This program builds upon the foundational experiences in cybersecurity that these students had at Paul Duke STEM and helps transform theory into practice through the partnership with FBI Atlanta Division. Through innovative programs such as this, Paul Duke STEM High School students are provided with transformative learning experiences that prepare students for the careers of tomorrow. We are extremely grateful that Mercer chose Gwinnett County Public Schools and Paul Duke STEM for this exclusive opportunity.”
Students from Paul Duke STEM High School who are selected for the program participate at no cost. Students are also able to learn outside of the classroom, including visits to the Atlanta FBI Field Office and to Mercer’s Macon campus.