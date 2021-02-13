After a school year where some Gwinnett County Public Schools students were in class while other learned from home, there is a possibility the district may revert back to its pre-COVID-19 instruction format later this year.
Gwinnett superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks and the five-member county school board met virtually with members of Gwinnett County's state House delegation on Friday to discuss education-related issues and legislative priorities. During the conversation, Wilbanks indicated a return to the classroom for all students could happen this fall.
"We're hoping that the (COVID) vaccine works, we're hoping that people can get vaccinated and we are planning (for) this next school year to bring students in school," the superintendent said. "However, if the conditions aren't, we'll have to continue doing some of the things that we're doing now."
Gwinnett County Public Schools has not had all of its students attending classes in person in nearly a year. It switched to an all digital instruction model in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Georgia, and stayed with that model for the remainder of the school year.
Parents were given the option to have their kids attend school in person or participate in digital learning for each semester of the current school year.
The issue of whether kids and teachers should be in schools during the pandemic has been a contentious one prompting a lot of public comment at school board meetings.
But, while Wilbanks' remarks may give hope to proponents of having kids in school, district officials reiterated the condition he put on his statement that an all-in-person instruction model is not necessarily a given at this point for the fall 2021 semester.
"We are still doing preliminary planning for the fall," district spokeswoman Sloan Roach told the Daily Post. "At this point, our hope is that we are able to have all students back in-person.
"If conditions do not allow for us to bring all students back in the fall, plans are being made to offer families some form of choice between in-person and digital learning. Once we have finalized plans for the fall, we will share details with our families and staff."
Student and school employee safety and the ability to prevent them from getting the virus in the school environment is the major issue district officials have to address when deciding when to bring all students back to school for in-person learning.
One Gwinnett County Public Schools paraprofessional, Maude Jones, died from COVID-19 at the beginning of the current semester. She had contracted the disease just before the end of the fall semester and her family members have said they believe she was exposed to COVID at the school where she worked.
State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, raised concerns about safety during the meeting between legislators and the superintendent and school board. McLeod has a grandson who is a Gwinnett County Public Schools student.
"We've had a split in people believing that the children should be in school and of course there's going virtual, and of course (with) both sides there's issues," she said. "In-person could be a risk if we put every student in there because the virus is a virus and it's looking for a home in our human body, and so putting all of our kids in school could be dangerous.
"But, also having the kids go virtual, if all of the kids don't have the tools or the internet or the laptop or the Chromebooks in order to participate virtually, we're losing the battle with that."
McLeod also raised questions about the data that is being presented about COVID's impact in the schools.
"I don't believe we're getting all of the clear data about on how teachers are being impacted by COVID-19 and how many substitute teachers are being used," she said.
Wilbanks asserted he believes that "we (the school system) keep good data on what's happening in our schools" with COVID-19.
"If you compare the spread rate, or the positivity rate, whichever one you want to use, with what's occurring in the schools, with what's occurring in the community, the safest place for kids, as well as staff, are in schools," Wilbanks said.
"That's predicated on a fact that the schools are organized to allow for social distancing, frequent washing of hands is available, wearing face masks, trying to make sure that — where possible — everybody is social distancing."
