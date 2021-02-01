If your children have books that need to be returned to Gwinnett County Public Schools' libraries, this is the week to do it.
It may be Super Bowl week, but the school district is hoping families will also participate in the SUPER Book Return Challenge this week.
The goal is the return of the many books that have been checked out during the pandemic. GCPS officials estimate about 80,000 Gwinnett school library books remain at students' homes.
"While Gwinnett school buildings have reopened, a number of students have continued to learn digitally and others who may be in-person may have forgotten about the library book they checked out last spring," GCPS said in a statement.
“Our goal is to bring these books back to the media centers and make them available for other students to enjoy,” said Mary Barbee, who is the GCPS director of Media Services. “Reading is so important, and we love for students to take home library books for their pleasure reading. Every library book that is returned during the Challenge will be available for another student to check out and enjoy at home."
All participating schools will be entered into a drawing for a visit from the GCPS Book Mobile, which will provide free books for students.
"Families may return library books to any GCPS media center, school front office or in the curbside drop-off bins (where available) that have been placed at many schools," GCPS officials said in a press release. "Barcodes will ensure that the books return to their home media center. Digital learners can send their books with a friend or neighbor who attends school in-person."
GCPS officials said that school library books can also be dropped off at any of the 15 branches of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
