Gwinnett County Public Schools marked the end of the school year by thanking the transportation professionals who make sure more than 130,000 GCPS students are transported safely to and from school.
GCPS traditionally hosts an awards banquet at the end of the year to honor the best of the best from that group. Leianne Barber, Judia Espey and Laura Doughman have been named 2020-2021 School Bus Managers and Monitor of the Year.
• Leianne Barber: 2020-2021 Regular Education Bus Manager of the Year
According to GCPS officials, Barber started with the district 19 years ago and currently drives for Brookwood Elementary, Craig Elementary, Crews Middle School, and Brookwood High School.
“The reason I am still driving a school bus 19 years later is because I fell in love with my job right away, Barber said. “My coworkers are like family, and over the years I have had the privilege of watching my kindergarten students grow up and become young adults in high school. It is an amazing feeling to know you were a positive role model in these student’s lives.”
• Judia Espey: 2020-2021 Special Education Bus Manager of the Year
Espey has been with GCPS for 14 years. She drives for Cooper Elementary School, Lovin Elementary School, McConnell Middle Schoolmand Archer High School.
She said connecting with students is the best part of her job.
“When you get a non-verbal student to interact with you by laughing when you sing his favorite song, that’s the way I like it,” Espey said.
• Laura Doughman: 2020-2021 Bus Monitor of the Year
Doughman started with GCPS 16 years ago because she said she loves working with kids.
“I enjoy my job,” Doughman said. “I can’t wait to come to work every day because every day there is a moment that a child has made my day better. I love feeling like I am making a difference in the children’s lives everyday like they have done to mine.”
Doughman works as a bus monitor in the North Gwinnett Cluster.
“These awards recognize some of our best Bus Managers and Monitors within our GCPS Transportation Family,” Charley Humble, GCPS executive director of Transportation, said. “While their background and years of service may vary, they all have something special in common. That common thread is the love they have for and care they give to the students they transport each day.”
The selection of the 2020-21 winners is the result of an extensive process, GCPS officials said. First, they were nominated by their colleagues in their transportation zone. There are 23 regular education zones and 21 special education zones.
Nominees were given a written and driving skills test after which eight finalists were selected–four regular education bus managers, two special education bus managers, and two bus monitors. A judging committee selected the winners from the finalists.
Although three people were selected as winners, Humble said the entire department is worthy of praise during this difficult time.
“While this past year has presented us with unprecedented challenges, I am proud of how the Transportation Department has persevered through these challenges as a team," he said. "The commitment of our drivers and monitors to serving the students of Gwinnett County Public Schools has never been more visible or more tangible than in this past year, as we continued to provide front-line transportation services and delivered over 915,000 meals to our students.
"The challenges that we faced caused us to think in different ways and as a result, we have become even more agile and more efficient, finding improved ways to meet our district’s transportation needs.”
