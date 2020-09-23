Gwinnett County Public Schools is holding a series of information sessions for eighth- and ninth-graders who want to attend the district's new School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School.
The school is currently under construction at Central Gwinnett, but the plans are for it to open in August 2021 for rising ninth- and 10th-graders. That means the district is now gearing up to pick students to attend the school with information sessions set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and noon on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
"(The School Of The Arts) will offer a unique 'arts-centric' learning experience for Gwinnett County high school students, boasting the most fine arts courses in the district," district officials said. "Centrally located in Lawrenceville, this 'school within a school' is designed for students who want to take their art to the next level, working with industry professionals and partnering with semi-professional, professional and postsecondary arts organizations and programs for opportunities that students will not find anywhere else."
There will be a conservatory program, which will require auditions and portfolios, and a fellowship program, which has no admission criteria, at the school.
The school's areas of concentration for its conservatory program include art and design, dance, music technology and audio production, theater and voice. Conservatory students will spend most of their day in expanded arts classes.
Meanwhile, students in the fellowship program will spend most of their day in core academic classes and then take expanded elective courses in creating writing, theater and music (which includes percussion, strings and winds).
"The arts school will combine required academic coursework with expanded fine arts classes and arts-related internships and work experiences at a pre-professional and professional level," district officials said. "Unique features include an audition-required Conservatory Program as well as a Fellows Program with focused elective courses in the arts."
The school will have a black box theater; visual arts classrooms; a computer art lab; expanded facilities for band, orchestra, chorus and music technology and recording; dance studio space; private lesson and studio spaces; and expanded spaces for performances, rehearsals and storage.
The school's faculty will also include creative industry professionals, with both full-time educators and adjunct fine arts experts who will lead seminars and offer other "innovative instructional approaches" to help students develop performance, technology, communication and business skills.
The upcoming information sessions for the school will be held virtually. There will also be pre-audition workshops held both virtually and in-person at Central Gwinnett.
The workshops are designed to show students what they can expect when they go in for an audition for the conservatory program, and also give them a chance to receive feedback on their audition piece or portfolio.
The pre-audition workshops will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
Auditions for the conservatory must be done in-person, however. They will be split with theater auditions being held at the Aurora Theatre while auditions and presentations for the other disciplines will be done at Central Gwinnett.
The auditions for the conservatory program will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, and face masks and social distancing will be required.
Students and parents who have additional questions about the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School are encouraged to visit gcpsk12.org/SOTA.
