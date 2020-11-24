Gwinnett County Public Schools announced it will host its annual Child Find informational meeting for families of children with disabilities the week after Thanksgiving.
The meeting will be held Dec. 3 in the Collins Hill Room 2.143 in Building 200 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, which is located at 437 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee. District officials said families can drop by any time between 9 a.m. and noon.
"Attendees to the Child Find meeting will receive information about services available through the school system to support students with disabilities," district officials said in an announcement. "Child Find works to identify and support students, (ages 3-21), with disabilities who are currently enrolled in private or home school programs in Gwinnett County."
The school system said parents should contact the district's parent mentors or the Office of Compliance if they have a child with a disability that they believe may be eligible for special education services but cannot attend the Child Find meeting.
The parent mentors are Jackie McNair, who can be reached at 678-301-7149 or Jackie.McNair@gcpsk12.org, and Dawn Albanese, 678-301-7212 or Dawn.Albanese@gcpsk12.org.
They can also contact Becca McCleskey in the Office of Compliance at 678-301-7104 or Becca.McCleskey@gcpsk12.org.
