Gwinnett County Public Schools received $38,754,585 in federal funding from Title I, Part A grants for the 2019-20 school year, associate superintendent Steve Flynt said during the district’s Dec. 19 work session.
Flynt said the total amount does not include a rollover total from year-to-year. The total amount of funds to be budgeted amounted to $36,489,349.
“About 85% of that goes to schools … and about 85% of that goes to teacher resources,” Flynt said.
The district has to account for costs for administration in its district office, which oversees the program. The district is also required to seek out students who attend private schools while living in Title I districts. Those schools can apply for a portion of funds, which amounted to $104,638 for Title I.
GCPS currently has 68 schools eligible for Title I assistance, which is provided through the U.S. Department of Education for schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families.
“Pretty much all of that is designed to support in a way that we supplement local funding and not supplant local funding,” Flynt said.
The program is designed to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards. In Gwinnett County, 43 elementary schools, 12 middle schools and 13 high schools qualify for Title I assistance.
GCPS has an Office of Federal and Special Programs, operated by Executive Director Lynn Howard, that operates with a “lean” staff of 18 positions. For 10 to 15 years, the majority of the work dealt with Title I compliance, but Flynt said that has evolved.
“Over the last number of years we’ve shifted this work to school improvement and student achievement, and really taking a focus on where is the need the greatest” Flynt said.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is anticipating a cross-functional monitoring audit from the Georgia Department of Education on Jan. 9. These audits occur routinely every four years.
“It’s a great time for us to show off the good work that we due and also ask for any additional waivers we might want for the next four years,” Flynt said.
Flynt said a focus of some funds are providing parent engagement initiatives. All Title I schools in the district have either a parent instructional coordinator, a parent outreach liaison or both.
Flynt said the district is looking to expand its district-level advisory committee for Federal and Special programs from 66 parents to 100. He said that the district is looking to introduce Play 2 Learn, a 90-minute per week pre-K development course, in all Title I schools.
Based on Oct. 2018 data, Rockbridge Elementary School in Norcross had 91.74% of students on free and reduced lunch, the county’s highest percentage. Berkeley Lake Elementary in Duluth had 54.19% students on free and reduced lunch, the lowest of the 43 Title I elementary schools. Gwinnett’s newly-opened McClure Health Science High School projected 80.83% of students on free and reduced lunch. Duluth High School’s 53.36% was the low-end of the 12 Title I high schools in the county.
Flynt said as long as a school is above a threshold of 35% percent of students receiving lunch assistance, Title I assistance is a district decision. Elementary and middle schools with 75% free and reduced lunch or above are required to receive federal Title I funding. That threshold is 50% or above for high schools.
“Our decision is really based on keeping a viable program,” Flynt said. “So it’s not watered down or diluted. You can actually hire staff and support those staff with equitable resources.”
Flynt said schools are added to Title I on a rolling basis as students move across the system if their percentage of students on free and reduced lunch exceeds the school with the previous year’s lowest percentage.
“You have to watch that year-after-year so you don’t bring too many schools at one time,” Flynt said. “That would dilute your budget greatly.”