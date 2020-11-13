Gwinnett County Public Schools has extended the deadline for families to decide whether their students will attend school in-person or virtually for the second semester.
GCPS officials said the new deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29. The Spring Instructional Preference Questionnaire is available in the Parent Portal, and will remain open through the new deadline.
If a parent or guardian already has made a selection, changes can be made through the deadline, said Sloan Roach, executive director of communication and media relations for the district. The updated preference will be displayed the next school day.
Roach said that what a parent sees indicated in the Parent Portal as their decision will serve as confirmation of their selection.
If a parent does not have a parent portal account, they can go to the school district website for information or contact their local school to request one.
