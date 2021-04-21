Gwinnett County high school students have three options for summer school if they want to take classes this summer: online, in-person or both.
Online summer school, which will be offered through Gwinnett Online Campus, will be available from June 7 until June 30 while in-person summer school, which will happen at Collins Hill, Duluth and Parkview high schools, will be offered from June 14 until July 7.
Students will be able to take up to two classes and have the option to take two classes online, two classes in-person or one in-person and one online, although online summer school students must be take a face-to-face final exam at the GOC physical campus, which is located at 713 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.
Students have until May 30 to register for online summer school at www.mypaymentsplus.com, and course offerings and frequently asked questions about online summer school are available on the Gwinnett Online Campus website. The face-to-face final exams for online PE and health classes will be offered on June 28 while the final exams for all other online classes will be offered June 29 through June 30.
Any students who wants to participate in in-person summer school instruction has until June 4 to do so at www.mypaymentsplus.com. They can also find course offerings and frequently asked questions information at www.gcpsk12.org/SummerSchool.
Students who want to take PE and Health in person can do so at Duluth High School or many of Gwinnett County Public Schools' community schools, which are housed within the district's high schools. Information about registration, fees and course dates can be found on the Community Schools page, which is located at www.gcpsk12.org/Page/23878. Rising ninth-graders can take PE and Health this summer since it is required for graduation.
And, Credit Recovery for students who previously failed a class will be available in online, in-person at summer school sites or through local schools. There is no cost to take courses for credit recovery, and students should contact their counselor for information about this option. Students must get approval from their school counselor, and meet GCPS qualifications to do credit recovery.
Students who have not previously taken a course they plan to take this summer must pay $250 per course if they are a GCPS student and $275 per class if they are not a GCPS student, and those fees must be paid at the time of registration. District officials said they will not provide transportation to summer school sites.
Students who want to participate in summer school graduation, which will be held July 8, must take all of their summer classes through GCPS.
