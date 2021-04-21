Gwinnett County Public Schools has again been named one of the nation’s Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants.
The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. BCME is a signature program of the NAMM Foundation that recognizes and celebrates school districts for their support and commitment to music education.
David DuBose, GCPS’ director of Fine Arts, said the award is a testament to the school district’s commitment to the arts.
“Our students live in a community that truly values and actively shows its support for successful music programs in all of our schools," DuBose said. "This school district understands the deep value that music education brings to the development of our children and that it has been and will continue to be an intentional and substantial investment for the betterment of all of our students.”
The BCME award recognizes the commitment of school administrators, community leaders, teachers, and parents who believe in music education and who are working to ensure that it is part of a complete education for all children. It also enables educators to draw attention to music programs that are sometimes overlooked or not fully understood by members of the public beyond the school community
A variety of nationally known organizations act as advisors of the Best Communities for Music Education program. These include Americans for the Arts, League of American Orchestras, The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Music for All, Music Teachers National Association, National Guild for Community Arts Education, Yamaha Corporation of America, Young Audiences, and VH1 Save the Music Foundation.
