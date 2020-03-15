Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers who are providing digital learning lessons will work from home next week. Other school staff, however, will report to their empty schools.
On Thursday, Georgia's largest school district announced it would initiate digital learning beginning Monday through March 20.
During next week’s digital learning days, all teachers who are leading digital lessons will work from home.
All other school-based staff was instructed to report to school locations, as well as district staff at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center.
Transportation supervisors were instructed to communicate work details directly to bus drivers and monitors.
