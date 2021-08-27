The number of Gwinnett County Public Schools staff members and students who currently have COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000 people, according to data released by the district on Friday.
The school system said there are 1,041 active confirmed cases of the disease in the district's schools. That is in addition to 17 confirmed cases in district division-level offices, 13 of which are in the facilities and operations division.
These are not cumulative numbers of cases seen since the beginning of the school year, but rather the number of people have been reported to the district's schools as presently have COVID at this time.
There are also 290 probable cases of COVID, meaning people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease and are now showing symptoms themselves. The number of close contacts presently listed by the school system is 1,548 people.
The report released on Friday lists the new cases of COVID reported to schools and district officials on Thursday, as well as the number of active cases the schools currently have on file as of Thursday.
On Thursday alone, district reported 172 new confirmed cases of COVID, with 157 of them being students. There were also 406 new close contacts and 50 probable cases reported.
There are now 34 schools in the district that are reporting double digit numbers of confirmed active cases of COVID, including 10 that currently have 20 or more confirmed cases.
Mill Creek High School has 42 confirmed active cases, which is the highest total in the district. It also has five probable cases and 21 close contacts. On Thursday, Mill Creek received information on six new confirmed cases of COVID, one probable case and three close contacts.
South Gwinnett High School has 36 confirmed cases and seven close contacts.
Archer High School has 35 confirmed active cases of the disease, as well as 18 probable cases and nine close contacts. Archer received 11 new reports of confirmed cases on Thursday, as well as two probable cases and three close contacts.
Other schools that have 20 or more confirmed cases include:
Snellville Middle School: 28 confirmed cases and two close contacts
Mountain View High School: 26 confirmed cases, 11 probable cases and 18 close contacts
Collins Hill High School: 23 confirmed cases and 24 close contacts
Harbins Elementary School: 22 confirmed cases, six probable cases and 42 close contacts
Trickum Middle School: 22 confirmed cases, one probable case and 11 close contacts
Sweetwater Middle School: 21 confirmed cases and nine close contacts
Twin Oaks Middle School: 20 confirmed cases and 25 close contacts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.