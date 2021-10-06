Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers Pintu Thaker and Lauren O’Connor were honored this summer by the Georgia Association of Career and Technical Education for being leaders in their field.
Thaker, a career and technical education teacher at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, received the 2021 Georgia Business Education Association Teacher of the Year award, while O’Connor, a career and technical education teacher at Paul Duke STEM High School in Norcross was named the Georgia Marketing Education Association’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The Georgia Business Education Association’s award recognizes a business and computer science teacher who fosters excellence in education through the improvement of student learning and the learning environment; possesses a strong content area expertise and delivers content in a meaningful and engaging manner; incorporates innovative instructional materials, curriculum or strategies; and makes a difference in the lives of her students.
“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the Meadowcreek High School administrators and the Career and Technical Education staff for their ongoing support,” Thaker said in a news release. “I would not have achieved this award without their involvement.
“This award means a lot and further confirms and fuels my desire to learn new technologies and to keep my students engaged and interested in the Computer Science Pathway…I believe in my students. They are the ones who will change the world and make the world a better place, so I will continue to support them and provide them with unique educational experiences through the implementation of trending teaching practices.”
Thaker, who also serves as Meadowcreek’s Future Business Leaders of America adviser, is an oft-honored instructor, having received the Meadowcreek Mustang Award in 2018, the school’s STAR Teacher award in 2017 and the Rotary Club of Atlanta’s Teacher of the Year award in 2017. She was also named the Georgia Business Education Association’s Teacher of the Year award in 2014.
O’Connor’s recognition from the Georgia Marketing Education Association is a nomination-based award voted on by all the association’s members. Nominees are evaluated based on accomplishments and innovations that display the quality of the candidate and contributions to the Career and Technical Education community.
“I am so honored to be recognized by my peers through an organization I hold dear to my heart,” said O’Connor in a news release. “Marketing teachers are one-of-a-kind and we are truly passionate people helping future generations to see how valuable this subject is. The Georgia Marketing Education Association helps me to be the best teacher I can be and to be creative in my classroom.
“As a teacher, I feel my purpose is to make the subject matter come alive. My favorite thing about teaching is connecting with students with the WHY of what they are learning.”
Like Thaker, O’Connor has been honored for her dedication to education as she was her school’s first Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2018.
The Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education is a state affiliate of the national ACTE organization and encourages and organizes teachers to become part of a collective voice to influence issues and policies that impact career, technical and agricultural education.
