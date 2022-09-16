Two Gwinnett County schools got new principals and two new district-wide positions were filled Thursday night.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointment for the principal positions at Patrick Elementary School and McConnell Middle School — although the appointment for Patrick Elementary will now create a principal opening at another elementary school in the county.
The board also appointed people to fill the positions of legislative and educational policy administrator and executive director of research and evaluation.
Winn Holt Elementary School Principal Ellyce Cone will be transferring to Patrick Elementary School, where she will become that school’s principal. Meanwhile, Seckinger High School Assistant Principal Derico White will become the principal at McConnell Middle school.
White has been with GCPS since 2017, when he became an assistant principal at Archer High School. He joined the administration at Seckinger High School this year to help open that school. He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of Charleston and his master’s degree in integrating technology in the classroom from Walden University.
White will replace retiring McConnell Principal Clent Chatham, who will leave the school on Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, Cone has worked in education for 30 years and spent 25 of those years in GCPS. She joined the district in 1997 as a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Dacula Elementary School and then became an assistant principal at Winn Holt Elementary in 2008.
She was then promoted to principal at Winn Holt in 2014. She previously taught at an elementary school in Galveston, Texas from 1992 until 1997, and earned her bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from Texas Tech University and her master’s and doctoral degrees in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.
Cone replaces Stephanie Stewart who left Patrick Elementary to become Mountain View High School's principal.
In districtwide appointments, GCPS Enterprise Analytics Director Shanna Ricketts was appointed executive director of research and evaluation and David Goldie, who is currently an assistant principal at Cambridge High School in Fulton County Schools, was appointed to fill the legislative and educational policy administrator position.
Ricketts will work in the district’s Division of Strategy, Performance and Accountability while Goldie will work in the Superintendent’s Office.
Ricketts has been with GCPS since 2017, when she was hired as a data analytics coordinator. She was promoted to the director of data analytics the following year and then became the director of enterprise analytics in 2020.
She has an additional 13 years of experience in data and analytics prior to joining GCPS, including stints with Atlanta Public Schools, the Delaware Department of Education, the Clinton Foundation, Wells Fargo and Company and SR Educational Services LLC, which she founded and ran from 2009 until 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University, her master’s degree in business administration from INSEAD in France and her doctoral degree in educational studies from Emory University.
And, Goldie has worked in education for 27 years. He spent his first 10 years in the field holding teaching, coordinator and administrative roles at schools in Plymouth, England, but spent the last 17 with Fulton County Schools. In Fulton County, he has held teaching and administrative positions at multiple schools, but also served as that district's accountability coordinator from 2015 to 2017 and government affairs and policy official from 2017 until 2019.
Goldie earned his bachelor’s degree in primary education from the College of St. Mark and St. John in Plymouth, England; his master’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University and his doctoral degree in educational administration from the University of Georgia.
