Although Seckinger High School won't open its doors to students until next August, a key part of its identity has been unveiled: its school mascot.
The school is still under construction, but Gwinnett County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that Seckinger's mascot will be the Jaguars. The school's colors, which were also announced, will be blue, black and two shades of gray.
“Meeting with the community, parents, and students of the new Seckinger Cluster as we worked to define and build our school community has been a highlight in my professional career,” Principal Memorie Reesman said. “We have laid the groundwork for a school culture that is focused on students and how to best provide them a next-generation learning experience in which they can excel in academics, athletics, and the arts.
"As the hub of the district’s first theme cluster, Seckinger’s focus on artificial intelligence is uncommon… just like the black jaguar that will represent our school.”
Focus groups were consulted to pick the school colors as well as the mascot and Reesman met with members of the school community to go through the process of picking a school identity.
District officials this will actually be the second school in the Seckinger cluster that will have had the jaguar as its mascot. It was also the the original mascot for Jones Middle School in 2004. Jones is one of four schools that will feed into Seckinger. The other schools are Harmony, Ivy Creek and Patrick elementary schools.
