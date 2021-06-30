The Gwinnett County Board of Education will hold three public hearings this month to give residents a chance to weigh in on the school district's proposed millage rate.
The proposed school system millage rate — which is the rate used to determine how much property owners owe in school taxes — is 21.6 mills, which is the same rate from 2020. This includes 19.7 mills to cover maintenance and operations in the district and 1.9 mills to cover debt service.
"By state law, local taxing authorities, such as GCBOE, must either keep their tax collections revenue-neutral (by decreasing the millage rate to offset the gained taxes from the property value updates) or announce a tax increase (even though the actual millage rate is not increasing)," school system officials said in an announcement about the public hearings. "The Board is considering adopting a combined millage rate of 21.60, a rate unchanged from FY2021. The total millage will still generate more revenue for FY2022, requiring the announcement of a proposed property tax increase. However, taxpayers whose property values have not increased due to reassessment will see no increase in their school tax bill."
The first public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on July 8 while the second and third hearings will be held at 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on July 15. All three hearings will be held in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, which is located at 437 Old Peachtree road in Suwanee. Sign up sheets will be available at each hearing for people who want to address the school board.
The millage rate hearings come on the heals of school board's adoption of the $2.35 billion fiscal year 2022 budget on June 17. The budget is designed to accommodate salary increases for eligible teachers and other district employees as well as an increase of 2,542 students in the district in the 2021-2022 school year. The district's anticipated student enrollment in the upcoming school year is expect to be 179,900 students.
Keeping the millage rate the same as the 2020 rate is intended to help offset an Quality Basic Education austerity reduction.
The school system's budget can be viewed at www.gcpsk12.org or by calling GCPS' Budget Department at 678-301-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.