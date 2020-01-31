Gwinnett County Public Schools has announced the lineup of graduations that will take place this spring for high school seniors across the district.
Graduations at the county's many high schools will be spread out across multiple venues in Gwinnett from May 18 to May 25.
The schedule is as follows:
May 18
Phoenix, 7 p.m., Infinite Energy Theatre
May 20
Duluth, 3 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Central Gwinnett, 7 p.m., Central Gwinnett Stadium
Brookwood, 8 p.m., Brookwood Stadium
Paul Duke STEM, 5 p.m., Infinite Energy Exhibit Halls A/B
Discovery, 8 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Mill Creek, 8 p.m., Mill Creek Community Stadium
Parkview, 8 p.m., Parkview Community Stadium
May 21
Dacula, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Archer, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Shiloh, 7:30 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
GSMST, 6 p.m., Infinite Energy Exhibit Halls A/B
Gwinnett Online Campus, 7 p.m., GOC Auditorium
May 22
Mountain View, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena
McClure Health Science, 10 a.m., Infinite Energy Exhibit Halls A/B
Berkmar, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Norcross, 7:30 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
May 23
Meadowcreek, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Grayson, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
South Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
May 24
North Gwinnett, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Peachtree Ridge, 7 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
May 25
Collins Hill, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena
Lanier, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena
