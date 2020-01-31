Gwinnett County Public Schools graduations

Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology students receive their diplomas in this 2018 file photo. Gwinnett County Public Schools has announced the schedule for this spring's high school graduation ceremonies.

Gwinnett County Public Schools has announced the lineup of graduations that will take place this spring for high school seniors across the district.

Graduations at the county's many high schools will be spread out across multiple venues in Gwinnett from May 18 to May 25.

The schedule is as follows:

May 18

Phoenix, 7 p.m., Infinite Energy Theatre

May 20

Duluth, 3 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Central Gwinnett, 7 p.m., Central Gwinnett Stadium

Brookwood, 8 p.m., Brookwood Stadium

Paul Duke STEM, 5 p.m., Infinite Energy Exhibit Halls A/B

Discovery, 8 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Mill Creek, 8 p.m., Mill Creek Community Stadium

Parkview, 8 p.m., Parkview Community Stadium

May 21

Dacula, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Archer, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Shiloh, 7:30 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

GSMST, 6 p.m., Infinite Energy Exhibit Halls A/B

Gwinnett Online Campus, 7 p.m., GOC Auditorium

May 22

Mountain View, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena

McClure Health Science, 10 a.m., Infinite Energy Exhibit Halls A/B

Berkmar, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Norcross, 7:30 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

May 23

Meadowcreek, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Grayson, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

South Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

May 24

North Gwinnett, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Peachtree Ridge, 7 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

May 25

Collins Hill, 8:30 a.m., Infinite Energy Arena

Lanier, 2 p.m., Infinite Energy Arena

