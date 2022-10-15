Nearly 200 Gwinnett County Public Schools students earned Advanced Placement Capstone Diplomas or AP Seminar and Research Certificates, school system officials announced this week.
A total of 192 GCPS students received either a diploma or a certificate, according to information released by the College Board, which oversees the AP Capstone program. District officials said 149 of the GCPS students received Capstone Diplomas while the other 43 received an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
The program is designed to help students become critical thinkers and develop their research, collaboration and presentation skills.
“Our students are working hard and smart in our classrooms, in the labs, and at home to master their curricular and school experience,” GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts said. “It is an experience that is rich with career exploration, problem-solving, collaboration, and critical thinking. However, our students are much more than the exceptional assessment scores they produce, the languages they learn, the research they accomplish, and the capstone experiences they complete. Our students are whole learners well on their way to becoming strategic and productive leaders in our global economy.”
More than 2,200 schools across the U.S. and around the world participated in the AP Capstone program during the 2021-2022 school year, with about 14,100 students earning an AP Capstone Diploma and 9,200 students receiving an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
A student must earn a score of 3 or higher on six AP exams, including the AP Seminar and AP Research exams, to earn a Capstone Diploma. Meanwhile, a student must only earn a 3 or higher on the AP Seminar and AP Research exams to receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate. GCPS officials said the AP Seminar and AP Research exams are different from other AP exams, which are end-of-year exams, because they are project-based and are designed to evaluate a students skills through presentations, individual essays and group projects throughout the school year.
The students create the research projects based on their personal interests and they are graded on the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management and presentation skills which they use to finish their projects.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
