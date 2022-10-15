GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
File Photo

Nearly 200 Gwinnett County Public Schools students earned Advanced Placement Capstone Diplomas or AP Seminar and Research Certificates, school system officials announced this week.

A total of 192 GCPS students received either a diploma or a certificate, according to information released by the College Board, which oversees the AP Capstone program. District officials said 149 of the GCPS students received Capstone Diplomas while the other 43 received an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

