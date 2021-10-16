Gwinnett County Public Schools made additional instructional materials available for parents to review on Friday as part of a month-long online review of resources available to students.
The district launched the online review on Oct. 1, with parents invited to look over instructional resources that are being proposed for select grades in the areas of language arts, social studies, career and technical education and foreign language. GCPS officials added additional supplemental materials for review on Friday.
"GCPS holds an extensive review before adopting resources for classroom use," district officials said in an announcement. "Resources submitted by publishers were reviewed prior to the pilot by parents, community members, teachers, and administrators for alignment with the school system’s Academic Knowledge and Skills curriculum.
"While the resources are being piloted at select schools, a public review takes place allowing GCPS staff, GCPS students, and members of the Gwinnett community to review student instructional resources and provide input on the proposed resources."
Parents and other Gwinnett residents have until Oct. 31 to review the materials online. GCPS staff and students are also being given opportunities to review the materials. Parents and residents can visit www.gcpsk12.org/Page/30636 to review the proposed materials.
GCPS staff will make a recommendation to the Gwinnett County Board of Education in early 2022 based on input that is collected through the multi-step review.
Parents and other residents who have questions about the instructional review process are encouraged to call GCPS' Office of Instructional Resources and Support at 678-301-6828.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.