Gwinnett County Public Schools is accepting applications from parents and community members for the district’s Instructional Resources Review Committee.
The deadline to return completed applications is Jan. 24. Applicants can download an online form and mail completed applications to 437 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee or fax to 678-301-6829.
The IRRC is evaluates print and digital instructional resources and recommends resources to be considered for pilot in GCPS schools.
This year’s IRRC will meet March 9 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center. Members of the committee may choose to participate in a morning session, afternoon session or both. Instructional resources will be reviewed for select courses in the areas of Language Arts, grades 3-5 and high school; Social Studies, grades K-2, 6-8, and some high school; Career and Technical Education, grades 6-12; and Foreign Language, grades 6-12.
