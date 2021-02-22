If Gwinnett County Public Schools offered an opportunity for its roughly 25,000 employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine from public health officials, more than 60% of the educators who are in schools and deal directly with students said they would take advantage of it, according to a district survey.
The school system began making plans to survey its employees about their interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine shortly after it started to be shipped to Georgia in December. Because of the phased roll out of the vaccine, educators who are under 65 cannot get vaccinated until Georgia reaches phase 1B of the rollout.
The state, which has had trouble having enough vaccine doses available to meet the high demand in metro Atlanta, is still in phase 1A at this time.
"This data has been updated to reflect any employee who has since (the initial survey data was collected) received a vaccination (65-plus in age) or any other employee who has since then indicated they no longer have a need for the vaccination through this opportunity," GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach said.
The results showed 61% of teachers, media specialists, counselors and local school technology coordinators in the district said they would be interested in getting vaccinated through an opportunity coordinated by the school system and the health department.
The percentage of people interested in getting vaccinated drops, however, when it is broadened to include other employees who may have less contact with students.
In all, Roach said 52% of the district's employees said they would take advantage of an opportunity to get vaccinated by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments if it was available. This group includes full-time and part-time employees, as well as people in the district's substitute teacher pool.
As of Monday, GCPS reported a total of 882 active COVID-19 cases in the county's schools, including 121 positive cases, 104 suspected cases and 657 close contacts. There were a total of 15 active cases at the district's office, including five positive cases, one suspected case and nine close contacts.
The numbers include 236 new cases reported between Friday and Monday. These numbers include 42 staff members and 194 students.
We are still in 1a? How many old people does GA have? Or are we doing other ppl in front of teachers?
