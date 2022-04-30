The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation into a shooting that involved a Gwinnett County police officer near McDaniel Farm Park in unincorporated Duluth.
The shooting happened Saturday night on Oak Hampton Way, near McDaniel Farm Park's northeastern entrance, on the Duluth Highway side of the park, where its playground and dog park are located.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said officers responded to a call about a domestic incident on Oak Hampton Way shortly after 7:30 p.m.
"The suspect’s mother called stating that the adult suspect was armed with a knife," Valle said. "A Gwinnett County Police officer fired a shot during the incident. We are not currently aware of any injuries to officers. The GBI is on scene and has taken over the investigation."
Information about the condition of the suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone who has information related to the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0035964.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
