The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting in the Loganville area that involved Gwinnett police officers after a more than five-hour SWAT standoff early Friday morning.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said officers were called to a domestic incident between roommates at a residence on Templeton Lane at about 1:20 a.m. Officers arrived to find the suspect, who the GBI identified as Loganville resident Leonard Hollingsworth, 63, and the victim, who was Hollingsworth's roommate, in the driveway.
Hollingsworth was holding a firearm when officers arrived, according to the GBI. Hollingsworth's roommate, whose name has not been released by law enforcement, told police that Hollingsworth had already fired the gun and was preventing him from leaving.
"Upon the arrival of officers, the victim was able to leave, and the suspect retreated into the residence with the firearm," Winderweedle said. "Officers on scene obtained warrants for aggravated assault and criminal damage and determined an elderly female was still inside the residence. Supervisors on scene determined SWAT was needed around 2 a.m."
Officers spent more than five hours trying to negotiate with the Hollingsworth, who allegedly pointed firearms at the SWAT unit's Bearcat several times during the standoff. Winderweedle said the suspect also allegedly made "numerous statements" that he was going to shoot the officers who were at the scene.
"Just before 7:15 a.m. the suspect came to the back door and pointed a firearm at SWAT officers in the backyard," Winderweedle said. "Two SWAT officers fired at the suspect at that time. The suspect was deceased at the scene."
The GBI said no Gwinnett police officers were injured in the incident. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office is handling the autopsy while state investigators look into the officer-involved shooting.
This is the 69th officer-involved shooting in Georgia this year that the GBI has been asked to investigate.
"The GBI will conduct an independent investigation," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. "Once complete, the case will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
