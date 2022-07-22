295309137_352139517106413_9152639017734753745_n.jpg

Gwinnett police respond the scene of a SWAT standoff that ended with police shooting a suspect Friday morning.

 Photo: Gwinnett Police/Facebook

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting in the Loganville area that involved Gwinnett police officers after a more than five-hour SWAT standoff early Friday morning.

Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said officers were called to a domestic incident between roommates at a residence on Templeton Lane at about 1:20 a.m. Officers arrived to find the suspect, who the GBI identified as Loganville resident Leonard Hollingsworth, 63, and the victim, who was Hollingsworth's roommate, in the driveway.

Gwinnett OIS.jpg

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was shot by Gwinnett police at the end of a more than five-hour SWAT standoff Friday morning.

