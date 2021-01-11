The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving a Snellville police officer and a Kentucky man.
A GBI spokeswoman said Snellville police were called to 2962 Summit Way on a report of a suspicious person at about 2:52 a.m., and although they couldn't find the suspect — identified as Kentucky resident Shawn Davis, 43 — at that location, they later found him near 1573 U.S. Highway 78. Police stopped and question Davis, and he gave a false name and birthdate to officers.
"When officers attempted to place the subject in custody, he pulled away and ran into a wooded area along Highway 78," the GBI said in a statement. "The officers pursued the subject on foot. During the foot chase, the subject fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire. Neither the officers nor the subject were struck or injured. Other responding officers established a perimeter of the area and Gwinnett PD SWAT was activated and assumed responsibility for the search."
The SWAT team found Davis in a wooded area at about 5:30 a.m. He had a handgun in his possession when he was arrested, according to the GBI.
After the GBI finishes its investigation, it will turn its findings over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for a review.
State investigators said this is the second officer-involved shoot that the GBI has been asked to review since the start of the new year.
