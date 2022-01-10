The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in an investigation into a double shooting in Snellville that left one man dead and another man injured last week.
Snellville police asked the GBI to help with the homicide investigation. Officials said police officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at 2900 Summit View Court on Jan. 7. Snellville police found one man dead dead on the porch from a gunshot wound. The other man, who is in critical condition at a local hospital, was shot and found inside the residence.
The GBI and Snellville police have not yet released the deceased man's name because they are still trying to notify his next of kin.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the GBI Watchdesk at 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. They can also submit tips through the See Something Send Something mobile app.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
