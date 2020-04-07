The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement that investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Norcross early Tuesday morning.
No officers were injured in the incident, but a 16-year-old suspect was shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger fled the scene but had not been apprehended on Tuesday morning, the GBI stated.
A GBI report says the preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:25 a.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driving with no headlights. Georgia State Patrol did not confirm where the troopers were posted when they began to pursue the suspects' vehicle.
According to the GBI, the vehicle failed to stop and led troopers to a dead-end near the 1600 block of Indian Brook Way in Norcross. Investigators said the driver was a 16-year-old boy. He stopped, and when the trooper exited his patrol vehicle the driver backed up toward the trooper.
The GBI said the trooper fired his weapon and struck the driver. A passenger was in the vehicle and ran from the scene. He has not been apprehended at this time. The driver was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Investigators said the vehicle was later found to be stolen in Gwinnett County.
Georgia State Patrol confirmed the GBI's investigation was still active Tuesday morning. A completed investigation will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.
GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said this is the 29th officer involved shooting investigation that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020. The GBI typically investigates any officer-involved shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.