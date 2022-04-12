The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the murder of a teenager whose body was found next to a car on a dirt road at a park in Winder on Monday.
Motorists found the body of Winder resident Lane Michael Bullard, 19, at about 5 p.m. Monday and called 911 to alert Winder police about the discovery. Bullard's body was found on the perimeter of City Pond Park in Winder. It is unclear from information released by the GBI if he owned the car that his body was found next to.
Bullard had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Winder police called in the Barrow County Sheriff's Office since they determined the dirt road where body was found was just outside the city limits. The Sheriff's Office, in turn, asked the GBI to come in and help investigate Bullard's death.
"The body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.
Anyone who has information about Bullard's death is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office 770-307-3080, the GBI Athens Field Office at 706-552-2309 or the GBI Tip line, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 1-800-597-8477.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
