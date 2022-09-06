The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting of a Buford man by Hall County Sheriff's deputies over the weekend.
GBI officials said deputies tried to stop Marshall Anthony Hooper, 37, who was riding a motorcycle on McEver Road at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Hooper led the deputies on a chase, which resulted in Hooper crashing the motorcycle.
"During the attempt to detain Hooper, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper ignored," GBI officials said. "The deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooper."
The GBI said Hooper was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, but the injuries he sustained were non-life-threatening.
This marks the 84th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been brought in to investigate this year. Once state investigators complete their review of the shooting, the findings will be handed over to the Hall County District Attorney's Office.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
