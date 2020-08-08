The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a domestic incident at an apartment complex in the Norcross area early Saturday morning.
Gwinnett police said there was a domestic-related incident at the Elevate at Jackson Creek apartment complex and that an officer-involved shooting occurred in relation to that incident.
The GBI said police were called to the apartment complex, located at 3229 Quails Lake Village Lane at 10:55 p.m. Friday.
"A 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming inside an apartment," the GBI said. "A GCPD officer located the residence where he encountered the woman in the doorway. The officer also encountered a male, identified as Ramon Guillen, 47, of Norcross, with a firearm."
Guillen was shot by the officer during the encounter and the officer pulled the woman away from the apartment, according to the GBI. As the woman was being pulled away, Guillen reportedly shut the door as additional officers arrived.
A Gwinnett County police SWAT team was then called in, but when they entered the apartment, they discovered Guillen was no longer there.
"GCPD was informed that at approximately 2:40 a.m., Guillen was admitted to Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Sandy Springs with gunshot wounds," the GBI said. "Guillen was later transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
"No officers were injured during the incident."
Once the GBI completes its investigation into the shooting, it will turn its findings over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for review.
