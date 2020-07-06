The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Alejandro J. Ramirez, of Alpharetta, that occurred over the weekend.
According to preliminary information, Norcross police received a 911 call about shots fired at the Fusion Event Hall, located at 5130 Brook Hollow Parkway, at 5:03 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they found Ramirez with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
No other details were immediately available, as the investigation is ongoing.
The GBI is requesting that witnesses come forward with any details pertaining to the case. To contact the GBI tip line, call 1-800-597-8477.
