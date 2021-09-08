Two suspects in unrelated murders who were being held at the Gwinnett County Jail died on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is trying to figure out how that happened — and one part of the investigation is focusing on identifying a substance that was found in the inmates' cell.
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office called in the GBI to investigate the deaths of Stone Mountain resident Ian Longshore, 36, and Decatur resident Corey Bryant, 22, after the pair were discovered unresponsive on Monday. Longshore died at the jail while Bryant died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.
"We are deeply concerned over the unexpected deaths of these two individuals," Sheriff Keybo Taylor said. "We are fully cooperating with the GBI’s investigation.”
Deputies found Longshore and Bryant unconscious in their cell while responding to a medical emergency. The Sheriff's Office said jail staff performed life-saving measures on the pair while they waited for emergency medical service officials to arrive.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said a white powdery substance was found in Longshore and Bryant's cell. The substance has not been identified.
"The substance has been sent to the GBI crime lab for testing, and the testing is in progress," Miles said.
While the GBI awaits the results of the tests on the substance, it is continuing its investigation into what happened in the cell. Miles said the agency will send its results to District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson for review once the investigation is completed.
Jail records show Longshore was booked into the jail on March 12 on felony murder and armed robbery charges. Bryant was also in the jail on murder and armed robbery charges and had been there since he was booked in March 2017.
Longshore's charges were in connection to the October 2019 death of Sukkee Hong in Buford. He was one of three suspects arrested in connection with Hong's death.
Bryant was facing charges related to the March 2017 death of Jacquorrius Madison on Grove Lake Street in unincorporated Loganville. He was one of three individuals arrested in connection with Madison's death.
