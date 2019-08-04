The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new details on Sunday concerning an officer-involved shooting near Snellville that involved Braselton police and resulted in the death of a man suspected of being involved in multiple crimes, including kidnapping over the weekend.
GBI announced that Aigon Andrew Wallace, 25, was the suspect fatally shot by a Braselton cop in the parking lot of a Kroger located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Rosebud Road just east of Snellville Saturday afternoon. Officials said Braselton police had been looking for Wallace and that he was wanted on charges of alleged kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking.
The police tracked Wallace to the Kroger parking lot, where he was found sitting in a car.
"When officers made contact with Wallace, he attempted to flee and resisted arrest," GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said. "An officer tackled him and during the altercation, Wallace attempted to draw two knives from his pockets. One officer fired during the incident, striking Wallace."
Although Wallace was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center for treatment, he died from his wounds. The GBI said no officers were injured during the encounter.
A witness, Daniel Hernandez, told Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta that he was near the scene of the shooting when it happened and called 911.
"I rolled down my window and I heard some of the stuff that they were saying, that he pulled out his knife and if he had gotten stabbed it would have been fatal," Hernandez said. "I actually did see some scrapes on his elbows, but I think that is from when they were down attempting to handle the suspect."
Witnesses told FOX 5 that Wallace was shot in the upper chest.
Ammons said investigators recovered two knifes from the scene and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The GBI will turn the case over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for a review once its investigation is completed.