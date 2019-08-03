The Braselton Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to respond to an officer-involved shooting that happened just east of Snellville Saturday, the state law enforcement agency has confirmed.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the shooting happened at a Kroger located at 910 Athens Highway in unincorporated Loganville at about 3 p.m. The store is located at the intersection of Athens Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 78, and Rosebud Road.
Braselton officers had been looking for a kidnapping suspect and found him sitting in a car in the store's parking lot at about 2:58 p.m.
"When officers made contact with the subject, he attempted to flee," Miles said. "Officers tackled the subject and during the altercation the subject produced a knife. One officer fired during the incident, striking the subject."
Miles said the suspect was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center, but died from his wounds.
FOX 5 Atlanta said this is the 48th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been called in to handle this year.
The GBI said on Twitter that no officers were injured in the incident, but additional details were not immediately available. Braselton Police officials could not be immediately reached for comment.