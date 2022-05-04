A death investigation is underway after Snellville police say an 8-month old baby was brought dead to the Piedmont Eastside Hospital emergency room on Tuesday.
According to Snellville police, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley of Snellville came to the lobby of the Snellville Police Department to meet with the property custodian on Tuesday just after 2 p.m..
It was determined Whatley had a probation violation warrant for his arrest, and Whatley was taken into custody and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail without incident, police said.
Around 9 p.m., an 8-month old infant was brought to the Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room.
"The hospital staff determined the infant was deceased. It was determined the infant was Whatley’s daughter," Snellville police said in a press release. "The grandmother who brought the infant to the hospital indicated (the infant) was left in a vehicle after a traffic stop. The hospital staff notified a Snellville Police Sergeant who was working off duty at the hospital."
After being notified of the deceased infant, Snellville police officers found Whatley’s 2007 Mazda 3 in the parking lot of the Snellville City Hall, parked near the dumpsters.
"The entire interaction with Whatley, from first contact in the lobby entry into the Gwinnett County Jail, was recorded on body worn camera," Snellville police said."At no time did Whatley ever mention his infant daughter being left in the vehicle."
The Snellville Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations take over as the primary investigating agency for the event.
