The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Norcross police investigate a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday at an extended stay hotel on Jimmy Carter, a police spokesman has confirmed.
Norcross Sgt. Eric Butynski said police received a 911 call about shots fired shortly after 11 a.m. Officers arrived at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta NE - Norcross South, which is located at 6295 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, and found one man dead.
"GBI was called in to assist our agency with the case," Butynski said.
Butynski said there are two suspects, including a male shooter and a female. Police are interviewing the woman and have identified the male suspect, but have not taken him into custody.
The names of the victims and the suspects have not yet been released by law enforcement.
Warrants in connection with the shooting will be obtained once interviews with witnesses have been completed, Butynski said. He deferred all other questions to the GBI.
