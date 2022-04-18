Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who's body was found on the outskirts of a park in the Winder area earlier this month.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Winder resident Brantavious Sims, 18, and Statham resident Jayquan Crawford, 17. The teens are accused of being involved in the death of Winder resident Lane Michael Bullard, 21.
Bullard's body was found next to a vehicle on a dirt road on the edge of City Pond Park on April 11. The road was just outside the city limits. Law enforcement officials have said Bullard had been shot multiple times.
Barrow County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ryan Sears said Sims faces murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges while Crawford faces a party to the crime of murder charge.
"Sims was taken into custody at his residence on the night of April 13, 2022, without incident and Crawford turned himself in on April 14, 2022, at the Detention Center," Sears said in a statement.
Sims and Crawford are being held in the Barrow County Detention Center without bond.
