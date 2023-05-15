former-president-jimmy-carter.jpg (copy)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in 2005.

 Sara Saunders/The Carter Center

Next week Gwinnett County and Gateway85 Community Improvement District leaders will join one of the grandsons of former President Jimmy Carter along with former Ambassador Andrew Young to celebrate the life of the president.

The CID, whose boundaries include a portion of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, is organizing the May 23 tribute to President Carter. Banners honoring Carter will be placed along a two-mile stretch of the road named in his honor.

Jimmy_Carter.png

