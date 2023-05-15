Next week Gwinnett County and Gateway85 Community Improvement District leaders will join one of the grandsons of former President Jimmy Carter along with former Ambassador Andrew Young to celebrate the life of the president.
The CID, whose boundaries include a portion of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, is organizing the May 23 tribute to President Carter. Banners honoring Carter will be placed along a two-mile stretch of the road named in his honor.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. on May 23 at the Global Mall, which is located at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Interstate 85.
The Carter Center announced in February that the 98-year-old former president was entering hospice care and would no longer continue treatments for medical issues he has faced in recent years.
"This event will honor President Carter and will reflect how concerted development efforts have made Jimmy Carter Boulevard a 'Gateway to Commerce and Culture,' bolstering the county’s economic stature," organizers said in an announcement.
"There will be comments from Gateway85 CID leadership explaining the significance of Jimmy Carter Boulevard’s contributions to Gwinnett County’s economic, cultural and social vibrancy."
In addition to Young, the event will be attended by former state Sen. Jason Carter, who now heads the Carter Center Board of Trustees, Gateway85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger, Gateway85 Board Chairman Shiv Aggarwal and Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.
Jimmy Carter Boulevard is one of eight streets that are named for Jimmy Carter, who is the only Georgian to have ever been elected president of the United States. Carter was governor of Georgia before he went on to be elected president in 1976.
CID officials said Jimmy Carter Boulevard began as a dirt road and went through a few names, including Norcross Tucker Highway and Rockbridge Road, before it took on its current name. There are 3,000 businesses, which employ 47,000 people, along the Jimmy Carter corridor, according to the CID.
That represents about 16% of the job force in Gwinnett County.
That importance to the county's economy, as well as how it "stands as a touchstone in Carter’s impact in championing human rights across the globe," will be highlighted at the May 23 event, according to event organizers.
They said the banners will highlight financial stability and range of businesses, from retail and restaurants to tech companies and logistics centers, located along the corridor.
"In addition to the history of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, representatives will talk about the impact the area has had on technology companies locating there – beginning with Western Electric (now Optical Fiber Systems) opening their facility in the mid-seventies," the organizers said.
