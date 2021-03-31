The Gateway85 Community Improvement district is planning to make a major investment in infrastructure and mobility projects that were recommended as part of its Freight Cluster Plan.
The CID will spend $500,000 on what were deemed "key project recommendations" in the plan, mainly critical infrastructure updates that could make it easier to get around the district. The freight plan focused on areas that are south of the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor and west of Interstate 85.
The Atlanta Regional Commission labeled that area as a freight-intensive cluster in 2016.
“Massive growth in our district, considered the gateway to metro Atlanta, is creating equally large traffic challenges," Gateway85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger said. "Through our partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission and Gwinnett County, we are meeting these challenges head on.”
The CID will work with Kimley-Horn to take the list of projects from the freight plan and prioritize projects that are deal with improved safety, infrastructure maintenance and capacity building. The freight plan, which was conducted over a two-year period, produced a list of more than 200 potential projects such as intersection improvements, pedestrian upgrades and roadway operational projects.
The freight plan stemmed from a 2017 ARC transportation improvement program. Gwinnett County and the Gateway85 CID partnered to provide a 20% local match to the initial $250,000 to get a study for the plan started.
“Metro Atlanta has been a national leader in industrial development for years and experienced even higher levels of industrial construction in 2020, when many sectors of the economy slowed," ARC Principal Planner Daniel Studdard said. "The Freight Cluster Planning Program is a way to address the transportation infrastructure needs of industrial clusters, such as the Gateway 85 CID area, that are a key component of the region’s growing economy. The Gateway 85 CID’s Freight Cluster Plan was developed as a collaborative partnership between public and private sector stakeholders, resulting in a plan to move freight more efficiently, address safety needs, and improve access to jobs.”
Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey added, “Partnerships with Community Improvement Districts like Gateway85 allow the Gwinnett County Transportation Department to better prioritize and find solutions that will improve mobility. Gateway85’s property owners are motivated to keep business moving and with their added investment, we can complete projects more quickly together. The Freight Cluster Plan has provided us with an important list of initiatives, and we look forward to working with Gateway85 to complete more updates.”
Some short-term projects that will receive funding right away include:
• Making turn lanes longer to accommodate trucks that are larger and longer larger than those in use when the turn lanes were created. This is intended to make it easier to navigate traffic and prevent the destruction of curbs.
• Working on traffic signal timing to reduce traffic congestion
• Doing road resurfacing projects on roadways and at railroad crossings in partnership with Gwinnett County officials
• Putting in better wayfinding signage and adding pedestrian crossings to increase safety and make traffic flows more efficient
The full executive summary for the Freight Cluster Plan can be found at www.gateway85.com/portfolio/freight-transit-study/, and an interactive map of proposed projects can be found at bit.ly/3uflfR3.
