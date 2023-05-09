Former Gwinnett County Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Preston Williams got an unusual birthday present on Tuesday: a park.
Well, sort of.
Williams had known for about a year that the new park and walking trail at the Gas South District would bear his name, but he still found himself feeling overwhelmed on Tuesday as officials from the convention and entertainment campus held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Preston C. Williams Gateway Park.
Several Gwinnett County CVB employees showed up, and there were plenty of other local officials in the crowd as well, including the head of the Gwinnett Chamber, a county commissioner, two former county commission chairs and two other former commission members.
If that wasn’t enough, it happened to also be Williams’ birthday.
“I’m not used to this,” Williams said. “I’m the behind the scenes guy ... (Convention and Visitors Bureau) board members and commissioners and other people are the ones out front, and should be, so to me, this is a little bit overwhelming to have this much accolades and recognition at one time.”
The new park, which includes an elevated boardwalk, is made up of wetlands that connect the Gas South Convention Center and Theatre to the corner of Sugarloaf Parkway and Satellite Boulevard.
It was named in honor of Williams to recognize his 26 years as the head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, or CVB for short.
“Preston’s mental vision (for the Gas South District campus) is now an actual vision that we can take in with our own eyes and it is truly magnificent,” current Gwinnett CVB CEO Stan Hall said.
Williams stepped down from the CEO role in August 2021 after shepherding the planning for the Gas South District’s recently completed expansion and being involved for much first phase of construction for the expansion.
The expansion nearly doubled its convention space and saw a refurbishment of its existing ball room and the Gas South Theatre. A new outdoor gathering lawn, in front of the Gas South Arena, was also installed.
A private company is still building a Westin Hotel between the convention center and the arena.
“It’s the vision that we’ve all had,” Williams said of the finished expansion. “Gwinnett County has something — there’s not anything out there like it in terms of public assembly space presented in this kind of campus fashion — that, to me, is what we’ve been trying to accomplish all along.
“It makes feel good to look at it.”
But Hall said the park represents the last piece of the county’s work on the expansion.
Officials at the CVB, which runs the Gas South District, worked with Gwinnett County Water Resources and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful to ensure the natural landscape was preserved. The park will also eventually tie into Gwinnett County’s larger trails master plan and serve as an outdoor eco-classroom.
“The opening of Gateway Park caps off the landscape and pedestrian thoroughfare of the overall campus design,” Hall said. “This impressive boardwalk trough Gateway Park connects us to the restaurants and hotels on the Sugarloaf Parkway corridor that corners our property and empties right out in front of the heart of our now complete Gas South District convention center.
“And, not only does it (introduce) our visitors to our campus, but it also does it in a manner that sustains the natural beauty of the Piedmont district wetlands for people to enjoy for years to come.”
And, the benefit, according to Williams and Hall, is how people staying at hotels across the intersection of Sugarloaf and Satellite from the campus now have an easier way to enter the campus for conventions, theater shows and concerts.
“This give it a whole new view and perspective,” Williams said. “That was part of the thought process is not only is it a walking trail, but it will be excellent access to the hotels in the area from across the street.”
Williams said he got wind of the plan to name the park for him when it was brought before the Gwinnett CVB board for approval about a year ago. Although he had stepped down from the CEO position in 2021, he continued to be involved to help get officials through the expansion.
But, Williams told attendees at the ribbon cutting that he did not feel he deserved all of the credit for the expansion.
“There are an awful lot of other people in years past that are with us today, and some that are not, that had their contributions,” he said. “ A lot of them were major. A lot of them not so much direct, but indirect.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.