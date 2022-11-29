The portion of the Gas South Convention Center that houses the grand ballroom has hosted many glittering gala events over the years, but its concourse looks a little less glamorous these days.
Carpet squares that feature floral prints are sitting in stacks and visitors have to be careful where they step to avoid stepping in glue that will hold the new carpet in place.
It’s not a glittering setting. It’s a construction site.
“That’s been the interesting part of this is trying to figure out how to do business in the middle of a construction zone,” Gas South District CEO Stan Hall said. “You’ve got girls who are here to have weddings and there’s bulldozers sitting everywhere.”
The incomplete carpet in the oldest parts of the Gas South Convention Center are a symbol, in a way, of what that part of the center has been going through for the last year: a major renovation. The work is the second part of the $72.9 million expansion of the Gas South District.
“The configuration of the building itself hasn’t changed, but the inner-workings, if you will, have changed completely,” Hall said.
After the expansion opened last fall, the work shifted to renovating the original part of the convention center, as well as the grand ballroom and the Gas South Theater. That work will wrap up within the next two months.
The renovated portions of the Gas South District will reopen to the public around late January.
“We’re soon going to be announcing our next Gas South Speaker Series (event), and it’s going to be in the ballroom , the timeline on that is Feb. 2,” Gas South District Director of Marketing and Guest Experiences Marcia Powell said. “There is an event that’s going to be in the halls, I think the full halls, at the end of January.”
What is different?
Essentially every part of the original convention center has been touched by the renovation efforts.
In addition to the ballroom, the renovated area of the convention center includes two original exhibit halls, the area that used to the center’s entrance, meeting rooms, administrative offices, the concourse in front of the ballroom.
The theater is getting fresh coats of paint in its stage and foyer areas as well as new bathrooms, new digital displays, new carpet. The exterior of the theater was also painted completely white, whereas it used to be two different colors.
The lighting has also been replaced to make the space feel brighter.
“The layout is what’s really changed,” Hall said. “Everything in this building was gutted literally to the bare walls (and rebuilt).”
A bridge that stretched from the ground-level entrance by the ballroom to the entrance of the theater has also been replaced with an outdoor plaza which extends about 30-feet from the center and overlooks a small lake.
“We’re going to rent this space out,” Hall said. “If somebody’s having something in the convention center or the ballroom (and) maybe they want to have an outside reception, this is going to be all (for that).”
In some areas, the changes do not seem too big. In other areas, it almost seems like a different building from what it had been.
Take the area where the old entrance to the center was once located. The entrance was moved to the expansion wing of the center, so the old entrance was totally removed. The old concierge desk is gone and the escalators that had been behind it were moved.
A space that had been an executive meeting room in the past has been opened up and turned into a food hall-type set up where people pick what food they want and then go to a consolidated check out area to pay for their meal.
In the past, visitors who attended conventions at the center went to concessions stands in the convention halls that served some basic foods, such as hot dogs.
Those stands have been removed in favor of the new dining set-up, which will include an open-fire stone pizza oven. Proof of the Pudding will operate the dining area.
“They’re going to serve more than hot dogs and stuff,” Hall said. “It’s going to be like salads and pizza and sandwiches. There’s going to be coffee here, and it’s going to be — really a little restaurant is what it’s going to be. There will be some seating inside, but there will be more seating out there (in the concourse).”
Even the 21,600-square-foot ballroom’s changes, which might seem minor at a quick first glance, have changed the room’s appearance to a degree. In addition to new carpet and new lighting, the walls were replaced. The ballroom can still fit about 1,000 attendees for an event, however.
There are windows near the ceiling for the audio-visual room that are visible, but they actually aren’t new. Gas South District officials said they just easier to see now because of the renovations.
“It was (there before), but it probably wasn’t as noticeable before,” Powell said.
A bigger convention center once it is fully open
The biggest thing people will notice once the renovation is completed is that the convention center will seem like a really big facility compared to what it used to be like.
There’s a good reason for that: the building has essentially doubled in size and the full size will finally become apparent inside once the renovations are complete.
The Gas South Convention Center has nearly twice the convention space that it used to have. It previously had 50,000 square feet of convention space. The expansion added another 50,000 square feet of convention but the renovations have resulted in some of the original space being lost.
In all, the Gas South Convention Center will have a total of 90,000 square feet of convention space, spread across four exhibit halls, available once the renovation area opens in February.
The center will also have 23 meeting rooms as well as a junior ballroom and a space for receptions.
That is already attracting some bigger conventions and events to the center.
“And, that was the whole point, to get opportunities for bigger events,” Hall said.
One way that Hall said the scale of the building will be noticeable will be to look down the concourse hallway in front of the convention halls and ballroom once the renovated areas open to the public.
“(The expansion hallway) is just a continuation of this way moving forward so you’ll be able to see almost from the other end of the building all the way down this concourse here, which is a really long span,” Hall said.
Even though the renovated area will not open to the public until late January, visitors will be able to get a sense of the scale in just a few weeks. A curtain currently separates the expansion wing from the renovation area to keep construction-related dust from spreading, but that will soon go away.
“By mid-December, this (curtain) is going to be down,” Hall said. “We’ll probably still have some barrier to keep people from coming in here, but you’ll literally be able to see (the entire concourse). All of the carpet will be done by then, all of this mess will be gone and they’ll really just be doing punch stuff by then.”
More work still underway at the Gas South District
Although the completion of the renovations will bring the work on the convention center and theater to a close, there is still some construction taking place at the campus.
Concord Hospitality’s Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel, which will be located between the convention center and the Gas South Arena, is still under construction.
Once the hotel is completed — which is expected to happen around the end of 2023 — it will have about 12 stories, 348 rooms, a rooftop bar, a 34,500-square-foot ballroom, meeting space and a coffee shop. Two of its floors will be located below street level, but they open to a plaza in front of the convention center.
“They should be topped out and closed in by the end of this year and then (late 2023) is the date they’re shooting for,” Hall said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.