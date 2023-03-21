Gas South District held its second Speaker Series event on February 2, 2023. The topic for the series was “A Conversation on Crime” and it gave attendees an opportunity to hear from individuals in the law enforcement industry.
In an effort to offer support to the community, a portion of the event proceeds were donated to the Seeking The Right Amendable Path (STRAP) program. This sixth-month program is designed to rescue and inspire at-risk youths in Gwinnett County.
“This program is one that has been endorsed by our law enforcement agencies, as well as our judicial division and court system. Its efforts have already paid benefits to the participants who have been a part of this curriculum included in the introductory models,” said Stan Hall, CEO of Gas South District. “It is our great pleasure for Gas South District to be able to contribute to the further success of this program in a small way.”
The STRAP program is designed to build character, teach responsibility, leadership and integrity, knowledge, and empowerment through teaching life lessons. It equips students with the tools they need for decision making and gives the court system an opportunity to further support youth. The program curriculum includes: banking, budgeting, investing, healthy relationships, college and career preparation, and coping with emotions.
“STRAP cares deeply about each and every youth, and those youth that come through our program. We continually strive to ensure that they understand that the trouble they get into not only affects their present life, but can also affect their future opportunities,” said Steven Cooley, CEO for STRAP. “Our mission is always to enlighten and educate our youth on decision-making and the impact of their choices, and the consequences of those choices to hopefully enable them to make better informed decisions in life on a daily basis.”
For information on how to volunteer or donate to the STRAP program, go to www.strap-inc.com.
