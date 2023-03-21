STRAP Check 1.jpeg

Stan Hall, CEO of Gas South District, presents a check to Steven Cooley, CEO for STRAP, in support of the program that is designed to rescue and inspire at-risk youths in Gwinnett County.

 Photo: Gas South District

Gas South District held its second Speaker Series event on February 2, 2023. The topic for the series was “A Conversation on Crime” and it gave attendees an opportunity to hear from individuals in the law enforcement industry.

In an effort to offer support to the community, a portion of the event proceeds were donated to the Seeking The Right Amendable Path (STRAP) program. This sixth-month program is designed to rescue and inspire at-risk youths in Gwinnett County.

