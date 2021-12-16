The major renovations that have been taking place at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth reached a major milestone this fall.
The expansion that doubles the amount of convention space at the convention center, which is part of the larger Gas South District campus, opened Nov. 8. In addition to 50,000 square feet of new convention floor space — which will take the facility’s total floor space up to 100,000 square feet — the expansion includes a new entrance to the facility as well as new meeting and event space.
“The building we’re in today is all new construction,” Gwinnett Convention and Visitor’s Bureau CEO Stan Hall said on Monday. “None of this was here before this portion (of the project) started.
Although the expansion wing of the convention center opened Nov. 8, it was really just a beginning in the transformation of the Gas South Convention Center. The focus has now shifted to renovating the existing convention center space and ballroom. Overall, the project at the convention center and Gas South Theatre will not be completed until sometime in 2023. The total cost of the expansion and renovations is expected to be about $72.9 million.
“Once the renovations are done and we reopen that section of it, we’ll be the second largest convention center in the state of Georgia and we’ll be able to compete for events that we’ve never been able to just based on lack of space,” Hall said.
“Some of the big shows that have happened downtown have already approached us about coming out here in 2023, when we’ll be officially open completely and that’s very exciting for us.”
Between the convention space, the new lobby and the meeting and event space, the expansion takes up about 100,000-square-feet of space, according to Hall.
It includes seven meeting rooms, two new Class A exhibit halls, a “junior ballroom” that can be used for wedding receptions and small galas.
Gas South District Director of Sales Lisa Leong said four of the new meeting rooms, which are located along the upstairs concourse, are each about 1,600 square-feet in size.
“So, they’re kind of like breakout space if you have a large event and you need to get into smaller spaces, this is what we have,” Leong said.
Meanwhile, the “junior ballroom” will serve as the downstairs portion of the entrance to the Gas South district, putting it right below the new lobby. The “junior ballroom” opens to a new outdoor plaza that is already open to visitors.
The lobby above the “junior ballroom” has seating space, TVs to watch sporting events or news programs and a receptionist’s desk.
Additional seating has been placed in the downstairs atrium area outside the exhibit halls.
Hall said the exhibit space has already been put into use.
“This past weekend, for example, (for) the first time since the pandemic began, we reached pre-pandemic numbers as far as our events go,” Hall said. “We had events taking in our theater, we had events taking place here in the convention center and the exhibit hall, and then we had two concerts (Sunday) in our arena.
“So, it was very busy week, one that we’e been hoping and praying for for a long time so we finally reached that pre-pandemic numbers about our events coming back.”
With the construction now shifting to renovations of the previously existing convention space and the grand ball room, that part of the Gas South Convention Center is now walled off.
“On the day that we opened this up, on Nov. 8, we closed down everything that Gwinnett County and anybody who’s visited here has known as far as the convention center,” Hall said.
Once it is completed, the ballroom and the older convention exhibit rooms will have been refreshed and some of the old meeting rooms will have been transformed into a five-restaurant concept food hall. Proof of the Pudding, which has provided catering at the convention center for years will oversee the food hall.
“The quality that you see (in the expansion wing) will be uniform throughout the entire complex when the renovations are done,” Hall said.
The expansion wing will also eventually connect to the full-service, headquarters-style Westin Hotel, with a rooftop bar, ballroom and meeting space, three restaurants and about 364 rooms, that will be built at the Gas South District. When the 11-story hotel is completed, it is expected to be one of the tallest buildings in Gwinnett County.
A temporary wall exists now where the expansion wing will connect to the hotel.
Concord Hospitality, which is building the hotel, began construction on it in 2019, but temporarily halted work on it when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The hotel construction has resumed and crews are once again working on its foundation and walls with a crane erected on the property to move equipment and materials at the site. Hall said the hotel developers anticipate opening the Westin sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
“There will be a continuous opportunity to travel between this building and the hotel,” Hall said. “We’ve always known that we needed a headquarters hotel on the property to compete for some of the events that I mentioned are now contacting us.
“It’s going to be a beautiful hotel when it’s done.”
