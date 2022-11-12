Improving business results and caring for employees and customers are part of a cycle of purpose that continually feeds itself, according to Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner.
Greiner addressed the Gwinnett Chamber about "Leading With Purpose" during its monthly On Topic luncheon at the 1818 Club on Wednesday. He illustrated his points by talking about how Gas South approaches that theme.
"Our purpose is to be a fuel for good," he said. "For us, that's about caring for our customers and our employees and elevating our industry and communities."
Greiner talked about how, in Gas South's case, it has donated more than $3 million to help children in need in 2022 alone and participated in community service projects, industry association events and chamber of commerce events.
It has also invested more than $50 million in community solar power projects, and worked on projects to reduce its carbon footprint by investing in renewable natural gas and helped grow the alternative fuels market.
"When you think about purpose, the fundamental question is, 'Why does our company exist,' " Greiner said. "A lot of times, that's also about what makes us different as an organization. What do we want to be known for? What do we want our customers and our various stakeholders to believe when they hear about Gas South.
"So, purpose-driven companies are ones that really have, I would say, a higher calling. Not necessarily in the religious sense. (It's) more in a sense of really where are you positioning yourself, values-driven, mission-driven and that's something we have always aspired to be at Gas South."
At one point during his presentation, Greiner showed a chart detailing what he called a "virtuous cycle of purpose." It explained that companies should care for employees and customers, as well as elevate their industry and communities.
By caring for customers, the customers come to see the company as the best option to meet their needs and that helps attract and retain customers, which leads to an enhanced reputation.
By caring for employees, companies are seen as great places to work, which drives engagement and productivity and therefore improves products and services.
In both cases, that leads ultimately back to driving business results, which in turn leads to more partners and resources. That then leads to greater investment in purpose which then leads back to caring for employees and customers as well as elevating their industries and communities.
In that regard, Greiner said a company needs to be purpose-driven to be profitable, and it needs to be profitable to be able to take steps that are purpose-driven.
"The more money we make, the more good we can do very directly," Greiner said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
