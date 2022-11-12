Improving business results and caring for employees and customers are part of a cycle of purpose that continually feeds itself, according to Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner.

Greiner addressed the Gwinnett Chamber about "Leading With Purpose" during its monthly On Topic luncheon at the 1818 Club on Wednesday. He illustrated his points by talking about how Gas South approaches that theme.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.