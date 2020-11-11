Tim Daly, who writes a weekly gardening column for the Daily Post, recently received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.
Daly, of the Gwinnett Extension office, was presented the award during the 2020 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held Oct. 1. He was one of several honorees who represent the top two percent of the membership selected by their peers and the Director of Extension.
The Distinguished Service Award is presented to County Agents across the country with more than 10 years of service and recognizes the good work they are doing in their agricultural community.
