It’s time to grow! Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to reserve a plot and be part of the Lawrenceville Community Garden.
The Lawrenceville Community Garden is the first of the community garden initiatives that make up the Harvest Gwinnett program. It is now accepting applications for garden plots for the 2020 season.
The plots are $35 each, and applicants are required to perform 12 hours of community volunteer service annually toward the general care and upkeep of the garden.
The gardens and programs are managed by Live Healthy Gwinnett and made possible through partnerships with the city of Lawrenceville, Food Well Alliance, Gwinnett Department of Community Services, UGA Extension Gwinnett, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and other community organizations.
The Lawrenceville Community Garden is located at Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.
For more information, including applications, permits and guidelines, visit LiveHealthyGwinnett.com or contact HarvestGwinnett@gwinnettcounty.com.
